The AFL has released the 2020 fixture in full.

Reigning premier Richmond has seven Thursday and Friday night games and will again open the season with their now annual clash against Carlton.

As Caroline Wilson revealed earlier this week, Brisbane has been rewarded for its strong 2019 season with four blockbuster night games on Thursday and Friday.

They’ll face both Richmond and Collingwood at the Gabba under lights.

