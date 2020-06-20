AFL responds to Adam Simpson’s hub comments

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld says he won’t force a club to stay on the Gold Coast for longer than they want to be there.

It comes after West Coast coach Adam Simpson demanded clarity over what the immediate future held for his players and staff.

Responding on 3AW Football, Travis Auld said the “short answer is no” when asked whether the AFL would decide what the Eagles did next.

“We are certainly sympathetic to the situation the Eagles and the Dockers are in, we’ve been working very closely with them. The certainty they are looking for is the same certainty we are looking for,” he said.

Auld said the next stage of the fixture will be released mid to late next week.

“We’re confident by then we’ll have a better understanding what the situation is,” Auld said.

