AFL says it will act if booing of Gary Ablett continues…

The AFL says it will take action if the booing of Geelong champ Gary Ablett continues.

It comes after the decorated midfielder was jeered against Hawthorn.

The AFL’s footy operations boss, Steve Hocking, said he’d contact the integrity department and head of social inclusion if it happened in the weeks to come.

He said both Ablett and the Cats had handled the situation well.

“They’ve been very professional about it,” he said on Sportsday.

