‘Disappointed’ Hawthorn president suggests Geelong supporters also booed Ablett

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says he doesn’t believe the booing of champion Geelong footballer Gary Ablett Jnr was all related to on-field matters.

Ablett was roundly booed from the outset of the match, but it didn’t impact his form; he kicked three goals from 23 possessions in the Cats’ Easter Monday victory against the Hawks at the MCG.

The cause of the crowd reaction is unclear — some commentators have speculated it was related to Ablett’s liking of Israel Folau’s anti-gay Instagram post, while others said it was simply pantomime.

3AW Breakfast host Ross Stevenson says he was embarrassed to be a Hawthorn supporter at the ground.

He said it was “mindless” and called on the Hawks hierarchy to condemn the booing.

In response, Kennett said he was “disappointed” with the booing, but doesn’t believe it was entirely football-related nor exclusive to Hawthorn fans.

“I’ve been speaking to some Geelong people who were saying Geelong supporters were behind them were booing him,” Kennett told Tony Jones on 3AW.

“You can’t measure it, all you can know is that the volume was quite intense.

“I was absolutely surprised by it.

“I think you’ll find it it had more to do … with the Instagram comments, I don’t know what else it would be.”

