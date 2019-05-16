AFL whacks four fans with five-year bans

Four people have been banned from attending any AFL match for five years following ugly scenes in the crowd during the clash between Carlton and Collingwood.

The AFL announced the news on Thursday.

Police charges have also been laid following the match which was marred by multiple incidents of crowd violence.

“The benchmark is clear. If you come to the football and act like this recent example, you will be held accountable,” AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said in a statement.

If found attending a match during the next five years, they will be evicted and potentially longer bans will be enforced.

The AFL share this information with our partner venues across the country in order to take reasonable steps to enforce the ban.

“We want fans to continue to go to the footy, enjoy the experience and do so responsibly.” Mr Dillon said.