Aged care residents get on board with the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign only launched on Monday, but it’s picked up an enormous amount of momentum!

It’s gone to prime time television, gained support from many prominent Victorians, and it’s even being played in McDonald’s stores across the state.

Now, aged care residents at Eventide Homes in have got in on the action and shown their support for the campaign.

Press PLAY below to see a video they’ve put together supporting the campaign.

C’mon, Victoria! Neil Mitchell launches #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

Neil Mitchell
News
