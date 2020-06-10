Beva tried to grow his hair in iso and, well… It didn’t go great

When footy shut down and and we all became stuck in isolation, 3AW Football commentator Bruce Eva saw an opportunity.

Time to let his hair go.

6PM TONIGHT: 3AW Football returns with Gerard Healy, Jimmy Bartel and Caroline Wilson for Richmond v Collingwood

“In late March I declared I wouldn’t have a shave or a haircut until I next called a game of football for 3AW,” Beva said.

Well, with the footy season upon us, we can now reveal the results.

“That is one of the funniest things I’ve seen,” 3AW Breakfast host Ross Stevenson giggled when presented with the photo on-air this morning.

“Unfortunately, if I was a cricket pitch, there’s not an ‘even covering of grass’,” Beva opined.