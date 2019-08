Sacked Blues coach, Brendon Bolton, will return to Hawthorn as its Director of Coaching.

Previously, Bolton was the Assistant coach at Hawthorn before departing at the end 2015 to take the top job at Carlton.

Hawthorn Senior Coach Alastair Clarkson said the club will welcome Bolton back with open arms.

“Bolts is a quality character and we are thrilled to have him back at the Hawks,” Clarkson said.