Brett Ratten responds to Max King critics

8 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Brett Ratten responds to Max King critics

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has called for patience with talented young forward Max King.

The highly-rated youngster has set tongues wagging at times early in his career, but also frustrated fans with consistency issues and unreliability while kicking for goal.

Speaking on 3AW, Ratten said King was doing a lot right.

“He is really a second year player,” Ratten said on Sportsday.

“He didn’t play his first year (in the AFL) and didn’t play the last year of under 18s and played a shortened brand of footy last year.

“The good thing is that he’s getting his hands to a lot of the ball, so he is getting to the right spots, which is a real plus.

“Sometime this season he’ll kick four, five, six, seven, maybe, but I think we need to be patient.”

Press PLAY below to hear Brett Ratten on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
