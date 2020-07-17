Calls for AFL to publicly address Jordan De Goey charge

Mick Warner has called on the AFL to publicly address Jordan De Goey’s indecent assault charge.

Warner said there was “growing discontent” about the Collingwood star playing, highlighted by the reaction to Bruce McAvaney’s “hiccup” comment on Channel 7’s coverage of Thursday night’s match between the Pies and Geelong.

Warner wasn’t suggesting De Goey be stopped from playing (finger surgery may force that anyway) rather calling for clarity.

“I think the AFL should come out, whether it’s Richard Goyder from the commission, or Gillon McLachlan, and just explain the reason why they think it is appropriate for him to play,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

“I think that would help alleviate the situation and discontent around Jordan De Goey.”

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)