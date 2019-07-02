3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carlton confirms extent of Charlie Curnow’s injury, as well as an update on key trio

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Carlton forward Charlie Curnow has avoided serious damage to his knee.

But he’ll still miss a month of footy.

Curnow suffered a medial ligament injury during the opening minutes of the Blues’ thrilling win over Fremantle.

The club says he’ll miss “three to four” weeks.

Patrick Cripps, meanwhile, has been labelled “a chance” to return this week from a foot problem.

David Cuningham could also return.

Harry McKay has already been ruled out.

Carlton will be hoping to record back-to-back wins when it takes on Melbourne on Sunday.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332