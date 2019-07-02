Carlton confirms extent of Charlie Curnow’s injury, as well as an update on key trio

Carlton forward Charlie Curnow has avoided serious damage to his knee.

But he’ll still miss a month of footy.

Curnow suffered a medial ligament injury during the opening minutes of the Blues’ thrilling win over Fremantle.

The club says he’ll miss “three to four” weeks.

Patrick Cripps, meanwhile, has been labelled “a chance” to return this week from a foot problem.

David Cuningham could also return.

Harry McKay has already been ruled out.

Carlton will be hoping to record back-to-back wins when it takes on Melbourne on Sunday.