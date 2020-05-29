Clementine Ford cancels application for council grant in wake of controversial tweet

The City of Melbourne will not be issuing controversial commentator Clementine Ford with a $2800 writing grant.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp revealed on Friday night that Ford, who has come under fierce criticism over a tweet in which she wrote the coronavirus “wasn’t killing men fast enough”, had cancelled her application.

“The grant, for her upcoming book, was independently assessed and approved on its merits,” Sally Capp said.

“I respect her decision not to proceed with the application and not to accept the funding.

“The City of Melbourne is committed to freedom of speech but I also acknowledge the hurt felt by many people who have contacted me this week.”