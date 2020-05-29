3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Clementine Ford cancels application for..

Clementine Ford cancels application for council grant in wake of controversial tweet

6 hours ago
3aw news
Football Featured

The City of Melbourne will not be issuing controversial commentator Clementine Ford with a $2800 writing grant.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp revealed on Friday night that Ford, who has come under fierce criticism over a tweet in which she wrote the coronavirus “wasn’t killing men fast enough”, had cancelled her application.

“The grant, for her upcoming book, was independently assessed and approved on its merits,” Sally Capp said.

“I respect her decision not to proceed with the application and not to accept the funding.

“The City of Melbourne is committed to freedom of speech but I also acknowledge the hurt felt by many people who have contacted me this week.”

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332