Collingwood fumes over ‘excessive’ Steele Sidebottom ban

Collingwood has lashed out after gun midfielder Steele Sidebottom was hit with a four-game suspension for breaching the AFL’s strict COVID-19 rules.

But the Pies have accepted the penalty for “the good of the game” and won’t be appealing.

Sidebottom will miss Collingwood’s next four matches after multiple breaches of the rules.

In a statement, Collingwood said the club and and Sidebottom “share the view that his four-match ban is excessive, inconsistent” with recent protocol breaches.