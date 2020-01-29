Commuter chaos: ‘Driver resourcing issue’ causes delays across Melbourne’s train network

Just days after almost 50 train drivers were stood down amid a safety dispute, major delays and cancellations have hit many train lines across Melbourne.

This morning the Belgrave, Cranbourne and Sunbury train lines are experiencing major delays ‘due to a driver resourcing issue’.

Trains on the Frankston, Pakenham and Werribee lines are also experiencing minor delays and some cancellations as a result of the resourcing problem.

The drivers were stood down on Tuesday and Wednesday after refusing to run services along a new stretch of track in South Yarra until they had received more training.

The train drivers were provided with an animation of how to safely use the new track, but many were stood down after requesting a run-through before carrying passengers along the new track.

It’s just the beginning of headaches for commuters today, with a tram strike also planned.

Tram drivers will walk off the job between 10am and 2pm as part of a bitter pay dispute.

The Rail Tram and Bus Union is demanding a six per cent annual pay rise and improved rostering and job security.

But Yarra Trams hasn’t budged from its offer of a 12 per cent wage increase over four years, and wants to increase the proportion of part-time employees.

PLAN AHEAD: Due to @yarratrams industrial action tram services will not operate between 10am and 2pm today. Services are expected return to normal by 3:30pm. — Transdev Melbourne (@Transdev_Melb) January 29, 2020

Image: Bloomberg / Getty