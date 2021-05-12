COVID-19 Commander warns restrictions may be tightened if Victorians don’t change their behaviour

Victoria’s COVID-19 Response Commander has warned restrictions may have to be tightened if QR code compliance doesn’t improve.

The warning comes as contact tracers scramble to identify who was at a CBD restaurant identified as a Tier 1 exposure site.

“This is kind of the trade off really, if we want to maintain the ability to go in and out, to go out to dinner, all of the things we enjoy doing, we must use QR codes,” Mr Weimar told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Weimar made a “big call-out” to anyone at the exposure site to come forward to health authorities.

“If you were at the Curry Vault on Friday night you must come forward and get tested,” Mr Weimar said.

Contact tracers have identified 18 staff and diners at the restaurant during the risk period — between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 8.

But others were there.

“We’ve got 18 in our system at the moment — 14 of those have been spoken to. Three of them have tested negative already,” he said.

“But we know there were more people there that night.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jeroen Weimar provide the latest on Victoria’s COVID-19 situation

Image: Wayne Taylor / Getty