Melbourne’s lockdown extended as Victoria records 20 new local cases

Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended by seven days.

Current restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne will continue until at least 11.59pm on Thursday, August 19.

Announcing the extension, Daniel Andrews said there are “too many cases … too many mysteries for us to safely come out of lockdown now”.

It comes after Victoria recorded 20 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Five have not yet been linked to known outbreaks.

Of the new cases, 14 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

Today’s new cases:

6 linked to Al Taqwa College (1 student, 5 household members)

5 linked to Mount Alexander College (all household contacts)

4 associated with CS Square Shopping Centre (2 Jolly Miller Cafe, 1 with YPA Real Estate, 1 Edward’s Sourdough Bakery)

5 not currently linked A family of three from Melton A father and son from the City of Melbourne



The City of Melbourne father who has tested positive is a healthcare worker. He last worked at the Melbourne Children’s Eye Clinic at the Royal Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The man’s son, who is also positive, is a grade one student at St Michael’s Primary School in North Melbourne. He did not attend school while infectious but his classmates will be tested as a precaution.

COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar says he’s “confident” the unlinked cases will be linked in coming days.

The Maddingley Campus of Bacchus Marsh Grammar has been closed after 3AW Drive revealed on Tuesday a number of students at the school were able to travel from Melbourne’s COVID-19 hotspots to the regional school.

Press PLAY below to hear part of today’s press conference announcing the lockdown extension