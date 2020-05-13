Latest COVID-19 figures: Just two fined on last day before lockdown easing as Victorian tally grows again

Just two people were fined for flouting coronavirus restrictions on the last day before lockdown easing, as Victoria’s COVID-19 tally grew again.

In the 24 hours to 11pm on Tuesday, police fined two people after conducting 667 spot checks.

The low figure follows a change in the process followed by Victoria Police when issuing fines. Since Monday, police members have been required to seek supervisor approval before issuing penalty notices for breaches.

The move is in response to concern there may be genuine confusion from the community and police over the interpretation of the new rules.

It comes as another seven cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Victoria.

The Cedar Meats cluster has grown to 88, with three previously recorded cases of coronavirus now added to the cluster tally.

All three cases linked to the abattoir are close contacts of workers, not meatworks employees.

A total of 1514 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Victoria, of which, 1385 people have recovered.

Nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, up from eight yesterday and seven on Monday.

Six of those in hospital are in intensive care.

It comes after a third case was yesterday linked to the outbreak at a McDonald’s store in Fawkner.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

May 6: 17 new cases

May 7: 14 new cases

May 8: 13 new cases

May 9: 11 new cases

May 10: 10 new cases

May 11: 7 new cases

May 12: 17 new cases

Today: 7 new cases