COVID-19 latest: New exposure sites listed as Victorians wake to lockdown
Victorians are waking to Stage Four lockdown restrictions.
The state recorded one new locally acquired COVID-19 case overnight, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 20.
There were 20,166 coronavirus tests received.
Nine new Tier One exposure sites have been identified by the Department of Health.
Anyone who visited the following locations at the exposure times must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14-days, regardless of their test result:
- COBURG: Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm
- HOPPERS CROSSING: Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am
- HOPPERS CROSSING: Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am
- SOUTH MELBOURNE: Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am
- 901 bus route (Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm
- Cragieburn line train (Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm
- 513 bus route (Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm
- POINT COOK: The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm.
- ALBERT PARK: Alberton Cafe – February 9 from 8.50am – 10:10am and February 11 from 9:00am – 10:15am
See the full list of exposure sites HERE.
Yesterday there was 1 new locally acquired case reported. There are currently 20 active cases. 20,166 test results were received. Got symptoms? Get tested, #EveryTestHelps.
More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/uj19xt8MfU
— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 12, 2021