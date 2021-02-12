3AW
COVID-19 latest: New exposure sites listed as Victorians wake to lockdown

5 hours ago
Article image for COVID-19 latest: New exposure sites listed as Victorians wake to lockdown

Victorians are waking to Stage Four lockdown restrictions.

The state recorded one new locally acquired COVID-19 case overnight, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 20.

There were 20,166 coronavirus tests received.

Nine new Tier One exposure sites have been identified by the Department of Health.

Anyone who visited the following locations at the exposure times must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14-days, regardless of their test result:

  • COBURG: Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm
  • HOPPERS CROSSING: Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am
  • HOPPERS CROSSING: Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am
  • SOUTH MELBOURNE: Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am
  • 901 bus route (Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm
  • Cragieburn line train (Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm
  • 513 bus route (Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm
  • POINT COOK: The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm.
  • ALBERT PARK: Alberton Cafe – February 9 from 8.50am – 10:10am and February 11 from 9:00am – 10:15am

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

SNAP LOCKDOWN: Victoria enters Stage Four restrictions

News
