COVID-19 latest: New exposure sites listed as Victorians wake to lockdown

Victorians are waking to Stage Four lockdown restrictions.

The state recorded one new locally acquired COVID-19 case overnight, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 20.

There were 20,166 coronavirus tests received.

Nine new Tier One exposure sites have been identified by the Department of Health.

Anyone who visited the following locations at the exposure times must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14-days, regardless of their test result:

COBURG: Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm

Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm HOPPERS CROSSING: Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am

Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am HOPPERS CROSSING: Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am

Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am SOUTH MELBOURNE: Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am

Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am 901 bus route (Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm

(Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm Cragieburn line train (Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm

(Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm 513 bus route (Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm

(Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm POINT COOK: The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm.

The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm. ALBERT PARK: Alberton Cafe – February 9 from 8.50am – 10:10am and February 11 from 9:00am – 10:15am

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.