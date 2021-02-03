3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus: Neil Mitchell slams ‘special..

Coronavirus: Neil Mitchell slams ‘special deal’ for tennis community 

55 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Coronavirus: Neil Mitchell slams ‘special deal’ for tennis community 

Neil Mitchell has slammed the state government for taking an “unwarranted” risk and pushing ahead with the Australian Open, and questioned the inconsistency of quarantine rules.

A worker in a tennis quarantine hotel has tested positive to COVID-19, sparking tougher restrictions and a rush on testing.

“If the tennis wasn’t here we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Neil Mitchell said.

“There seems to be a mystery spreader in the tennis camp — how else did this worker get infected?

“We’re here because the government took the risk with the tennis.

“We would not be here, looking over the edge of the cliff, if the tennis had been cancelled.

“The government knows that, and they’re dodging it.”

The 3AW Mornings host hit out at the differing restrictions for the public, and for the tennis community.

“They’re now giving the tennis players a special deal!,” he said.

“If you went to one of these hot spots … you’ve got to lock up for 14 days.

“Tennis people, if they test negative, they don’t.

“And there are 600 of them!”

Press PLAY below for more.

NEW RESTRICTIONS: Victoria’s COVID-19 rules have changed following a positive case

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332