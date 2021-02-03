Coronavirus: Neil Mitchell slams ‘special deal’ for tennis community 

Neil Mitchell has slammed the state government for taking an “unwarranted” risk and pushing ahead with the Australian Open, and questioned the inconsistency of quarantine rules.

A worker in a tennis quarantine hotel has tested positive to COVID-19, sparking tougher restrictions and a rush on testing.

“If the tennis wasn’t here we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Neil Mitchell said.

“There seems to be a mystery spreader in the tennis camp — how else did this worker get infected?

“We’re here because the government took the risk with the tennis.

“We would not be here, looking over the edge of the cliff, if the tennis had been cancelled.

“The government knows that, and they’re dodging it.”

The 3AW Mornings host hit out at the differing restrictions for the public, and for the tennis community.

“They’re now giving the tennis players a special deal!,” he said.

“If you went to one of these hot spots … you’ve got to lock up for 14 days.

“Tennis people, if they test negative, they don’t.

“And there are 600 of them!”

Press PLAY below for more.