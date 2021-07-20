3AW
COVID-19: Two maps which show why regional Victoria is being treated cautiously

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victorians are today waiting for details on the extension of the state’s fifth lockdown.

When lockdown was announced last Wednesday, Daniel Andrews indicated regional areas would be released from lockdown before their city counterparts if it was safe to do so.

Maps produced by the Victorian Health Department revealing where returned Victorians who have travelled from red zones are located, and where primary close contacts of confirmed cases live, show the COVID-19 risk is real in many regional parts of the state.

Epidemiologist and head of the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health at Melbourne University, Professor Nancy Baxter, says it’s highly unlikely that regional areas will be released from lockdown earlier than their metropolitan counterparts.

“There was some spread at a few sporting events where people came from all over the place and then returned to the regions,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“That is kind of the worst case scenario when you think about it, from a public health perspective.

“I don’t think regional Victoria is going to be released early from this. I think we’re all going to be in this for a while.”

When an epidemiologist thinks Victoria’s lockdown will end

Neil Mitchell
News
