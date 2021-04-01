3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

DONATE HERE: 3AW at the 2021 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal

4 hours ago
Give for the kids
Article image for DONATE HERE: 3AW at the 2021 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal

The Good Friday Appeal is celebrating its 90th year.

Give generously and help the Royal Children’s Hospital change the lives of kids like Malu — the face of this year’s Appeal.

The Good Friday Appeal on 3AW

  • 8:30AM – Neil Mitchell live from the Appeal
  • MIDDAY – Shane McInnes live from the Appeal
  • 3PM – 3AW Football special coverage of North Melbourne v Bulldogs
  • 7PM – Denis Walter live from the Appeal

DONATE HERE

Give for the kids
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332