DONATE HERE: 3AW at the 2021 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal
The Good Friday Appeal is celebrating its 90th year.
Give generously and help the Royal Children’s Hospital change the lives of kids like Malu — the face of this year’s Appeal.
The Good Friday Appeal on 3AW
- 8:30AM – Neil Mitchell live from the Appeal
- MIDDAY – Shane McInnes live from the Appeal
- 3PM – 3AW Football special coverage of North Melbourne v Bulldogs
- 7PM – Denis Walter live from the Appeal
