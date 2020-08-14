3AW
Don’t make this mistake, Mick Warner warns AFL

2 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Mick Warner has warned the AFL against introducing a “festival of football” on a permanent basis.

The league has played matches for 20 days straight to help keep the season rolling in a COVID-19 world.

The 3AW Football newsbreaker said he was “concerned” about chatter suggesting the AFL should consider making the concept permanent.

He said he understood the reasons for the AFL trying different things this year, but it’d be “madness” to play games every night of the week in a “normal” world.

“When life returns to normal, I reckon the majority of football fans would like their football calendar to return to normal,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football

