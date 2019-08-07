Dr Peter Larkins explains why Alex Rance would have been at serious risk of doing his knee again

Dr Peter Larkins says he’s relieved to hear Alex Rance won’t be returning this year.

He says the Richmond ace would have been at serious risk of doing his ACL again, should he have made a return.

“When you look at all the disasters that have taken place when people come back early, it’s usually in that 4-7 month time frame when you look at the bad ones,” Doc Larkins said on 3AW.

“And that’s because the graft is at its most vulnerable then.”

