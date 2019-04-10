3AW
Dustin Martin fined by the AFL over ‘offensive’ hand gestures

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Richmond star Dustin Martin has been fined by the AFL over his offensive hand gestures on Saturday.

He’s copped a $7500 fine for a raised middle-finger and gesture imitating the snorting of drugs during a heated clash with GWS.

Martin only has to pay $2500 of the fine up front, with the remaining $5000 suspended until the end of 2020.

The 2017 Brownlow medallist was also suspended for striking Adam Kennedy during the match.

He had a two-game ban cut to one week on appeal.

Martin was also fined $1500 for an elbow to the midriff of Matt de Boer in the same game.

