‘Dynamic and dangerous day’: Residents told it’s too late to leave as more than a dozen bushfires burn in Gippsland

There are multiple out-of-control fires burning in Victoria, with TEN emergency warnings currently in place.

Eight of those are in East Gippsland.

It comes after thousands of residents and holidaymakers were told to evacuate at the weekend.

The Princes Highway is closed between Bairnsdale and Genoa, some 200 kilometres further east.

There’s also an active emergency warning in Victoria’s north-east, as well as in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

CURRENT EMERGENCY WARNINGS

Furnell, Tamboon, Tamboon South and Wingan River.

Gelantipy, Wulgulmerang and Wulgulmerang East.

Reedy Flat, Tambo Crossing, Wattle Circle and Ensay South.

Suggan Buggan.

Ramrod Creek.

Buchan, Buchan South, Sunny Point.

Bruthen, Bullumwaal, Clifton Creek, Deptford, Fairhope, Fairy Dell, Granite Rock, Mossiface, Mount Taylor, Sarsfield, Waterholes .

. Burrowye, Cudgewa, Cudgewa North, Guys Forest, Mount Alfred, Pine Mountain, Tintaldra, Walwa .

. Bundoora, Greensborough and Mill Park.

Genoa, Gipsy Point, Karbethong, Mallacoota, Maramingo Creek, Wangarabell, Wingan River .

Fires have continued to spread on Monday under horrific conditions, with much of the state sweltering in temperatures around 40°C.

Strong wind gusts have also played havoc.

There are more than a dozen separate blazes burning in east Gippsland.

“It’s a very nervous time for everybody,” Richard Darby, who runs the Swifts Creek general store, told 3AW Mornings.

“We haven’t hit the worst part yet.”

He said the wind was beginning to pick up.

“It looks pretty bleak,” he said.

If the Princes Highway has to be closed later today, there are fears those left in the area will be trapped.

Luke Haggerty from the State Control Centre warned today is “very challenging, very risky”, and fires will spread rapidly.

“If these fires spread today it’s not going to take long for them to spread towards Princes Highway,” he told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John.

“People are going to potentially be facing a fire very soon after it has started, potentially before we’ve had the opportunity to issue warnings.”

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville warned of a “dynamic and dangerous day” ahead.

“We’re very confident on our prediction that if the weather plays out as predicted these fires in Gippsland will move towards the coast and moved towards townships,” she told Red Symons, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We have significant numbers of people down there who we can’t accommodate in relief centres.

“We wanted to give people as much time to get out as early as possible to avoid panic, to avoid being in the situation where roads are closed and they’re confronting fire conditions.”

But it’s not only the east of the state that is facing challenging conditions today.

Falls Music Festival in the Otways, near Lorne, was yesterday called off amid high fire risk conditions.

“We’ve got a challenging day across the whole state today,” Mr Haggerty, from the State Control Centre, said.

“We’ve seen some lightning overnight in the west of the state that has started some new fires. None of those have got warning levels above advice at the moment, but we do know there’s very real potential today for new fires.”

A total fire ban is in place across the state today.

Image: Scott Barbour / Stringer