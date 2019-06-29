Eagles beat Hawks in Saturday afternoon thriller at the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Matthew Lloyd and Jacqui Reed

FULL TIME

What a thriller!

A Jamie Cripps snap with less than two minutes left was the difference between the two sides, as the Eagles scraped over the line by six points.

Shannon Hurn joined the team post-match to discuss the thrilling win.

HALF TIME

On a wet and dreary day in Melbourne, it’s been one-way traffic at the MCG as West Coast hold a 22-point lead at half time.

The Hawks started well but the premiers soon gained control, refusing to relent in trying conditions.

Hawthorn failed to score a goal in the second term.

“Apart from Ceglar in the air, Hawthorn don’t look dangerous at all,” Matthew Lloyd said at half time.

Adam Simpson confirmed pre-game North Melbourne have made contact over their head coach vacancy.

PREVIEW

Nic Nat is back!

The West Coast Eagles star ruckman plays his first game of senior footy since round 17 last year, when he ruptured his ACL at the very ground he makes his return on.

The reigning premiers take on a Hawks outfit looking to make their mark this season after underwhelming in the first half of the year.

Coach Alastair Clarkson hands Oliver Hanrahan his AFL debut this afternoon, while Jarryd Roughead misses through injury.

It’s a special occasion as both sides face off for the Beyond Blue Cup, which in its 14th edition aims to continue to raise awareness for mental health.

So will the Eagles march on or will the Hawks cause the upset?

Join Tim Lane, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews and the team from midday for the BEST call of Hawthorn vs West Coast from the MCG

