Eastern Freeway tragedy: Porsche driver charged by police

Police have charged the driver of the Porsche which was pulled over by police when a truck careered into them on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey was out on bail, and allegedly high on drugs when he was stopped by police after being clocked driving at 140km/h.

He allegedly fled the scene after the crash, before handing himself in to police yesterday morning.

Mr Pusey will today appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on a string of charges including destruction of evidence, three counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail and reckless conduct endangering life.

He also faces charges for speeding, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to render assistance, failing to exchange details and possession of a drug of dependence.

Mr Pusey was on bail at the time of the tragedy and was due to appear before Collingwood Neighbourhood Justice Centre later this month.

He was also on summons to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court to face criminal damage charges in June.

In a staggering revelation, Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton yesterday said Mr Pusey took photos from the fatal scene after the crash which later appeared on the internet.

“It disgusts me,” Mr Ashton said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck that careered into the police, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, remains in hospital and has not yet been interviewed by police.

The circumstances of the crash are still not clear. Mr Ashton said the truck veered into the emergency lanes.

It is believed to be the largest loss of life in the one incident in the history of Victoria Police.

