Eastern Fwy early-responder has a message for people sharing photos

One of the first police officers on the scene at Wednesday night’s fatal Eastern Freeway crash has open up to Neil Mitchell about the worst night in her 31-year career.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy, head of road policing, was arrived at the scene soon after the crash and remained there with investigators into the early hours.

She has only had a few hours since as the investigation continues.

In a wide-ranging and candid interview with Neil Mitchell, Ms Murphy:

Revealed she knew one of the victims, Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, well

Urged her colleagues to understand “It’s OK to not be OK”

Defended the rule encouraging drivers to slow to 40km/h while passing emergency services

Had a clear message to anyone still sharing graphic photos from fatal scene

“I think it’s deplorable that anyone’s sharing them,” she said.

“Have some heart, show some respect.”

Click PLAY for the full interview