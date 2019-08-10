Essendon Head of Footy acts coy when questioned on Daniher

It’s been the topic of the week, Daniher’s secret meeting with Sydney chief Tom Harley.

Head of Football at Essendon, Dan Richardson, was touchy when it came to questioning on the clubs knowing of the situation.

“It’s a catch up between old friends and that’s the end of it,” said Richardson.

“As far as we’re concerned that story is over, clearly you want to keep rehashing it.”

Tony Shaw further quizzed Richardson when he highlighted Sydney’s history of pulling big key forwards from other clubs, with the likes of Locket, Hall, Franklin and Tippet all re-locating to the Swans.

“Is that a question?,” asked Richardson.

“It’s always been a part of the game, it’s called free agency.

“We are not worried about Joe and we will offer him the appropriate contract at the right time.

“You are making a lot of assumptions.”

Daniher won’t play again this season due to groin problems.

He is contracted to Essendon until the end of 2020.

