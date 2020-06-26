‘He was in tears’: Photographer explains why he and Nicky Winmar are taking legal action

The man who photographed Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment at Victoria Park in 1993 says the AFL great has been left “in tears” over claims made on a podcast featuring AFL identities Sam Newman, Don Scott and Mike Sheahan.

Wayne Ludbey joined 3AW Football on Friday, telling the team he’d just left Winmar’s apartment in Melbourne.

“He was in tears,” Ludbey said.

“He said – I don’t want to be known as a liar.”

Ludbey and Winmar are currently exploring their legal options after the trio doubted Winmar’s version of events on their podcast.

Ludbey, one of football’s most revered photographers, said it was important they made a “really strong” statement.

He also expressed disappointment with Mike Sheahan’s involvement.

The pair had a lengthy working relationship, with Ludbey saying Sheahan had been “very good” to him over the years and given good advice.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)