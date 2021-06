RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Carlton assistant John Barker has resigned from his role with the Blues.

“Time’s Up” told The Rumour File on May 18 that Barker would be leaving the club.

The news comes on the back of reports Carlton will undergo an external review of its football department.

The Blues have a record of 4-8 after 12 rounds and look set to miss finals yet again.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)