Highpoint department store worker tests positive to coronavirus

A worker at Myer in Highpoint Shopping Centre has tested positive to coronavirus.

Other staff who came into contact with the affected person have been asked not to come into work today.

The store is currently closed, like many around the country, but has been offering a click and collect service allowing customers to order online and pick up items from the store.

Myer confirmed the case this morning and told 3AW Breakfast it suspended fulfilment activities and notified health authorities as soon as it learnt a worker had tested positive.

Other staff who came in contact with the infected person have been advised to self-isolate.

A “deep clean and full sanitisation” of the store is under way.

“As their packing is being undertaken with increased hygiene and safety measures, customers can feel confident with any orders that have been, or will be, fulfilled from this store,” Myer said in a statement.

