How Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine approval differs from approvals in the US and UK

On the one year anniversary of Australia’s first COVID-19 case, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted a COVID-19 vaccine approval for use in Australia.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab been granted provisional approval for two years.

Emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis says Australia’s approval differs from those granted in most other countries which are currently rolling out the vaccine.

“Other countries, in the race for a vaccine, have had to give emergency approvals where, by definition, they’ve had to cut corners. The TGA has not had to do that,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the first of the vaccines in a new class and in a record time that I have never seen or could never imagine.

“It’s in a new class. We’ve never had a successful vaccine in what’s called messenger RNA technology.

“With this I’m confident and hopeful that other vaccines will come online very soon with that approval.”

