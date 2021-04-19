How Melbourne will mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy

Melbourne will turn blue again on Thursday night to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy that saw four police officers killed in the line of duty.

The city was bathed in blue last year after a campaign began on the Neil Mitchell program.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

The truck driver who killed them was jailed last week.

Victoria Police Association boss, Wayne Gatt, welcomed news many landmarks and homes would be lit up again.

“It’s an extremely supportive gesture,” he said.

