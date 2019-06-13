‘I’m not going back to the football until Gil apologises’: High-profile AFL fan’s boycott ultimatum

Iconic AFL fan and self-appointed head of the Collingwood cheer squad, Jeff ‘Joffa’ Corfe, is boycotting the AFL over fan mistreatment.

He told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell that fans deserve an apology from AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

“I’m not going back to the football until Gil apologises to all supporters across Australia for the treatment that we’ve had to endure this year,” he said.

Joffa said AFL fans are afraid to barrack.

“The last five weeks at the football, for me, has been terrible,” he said.

“I’ve just been sitting there, with a pair of headphones on, listening to the match day commentary because I’m too scared to do anything.

“I really think we deserve an apology.

“We’re the biggest stakeholder in this game and we’re being treated like rubbish,” he said.

Joffa’s boycott comes after a Richmond fan received a three week ban for apparently calling an umpire a “green maggot”, and another AFL fan was booted from the MCG for calling an umpire a “bald headed flog”.

