Indigenous AFL great reacts to Taylor Walker’s suspension and fine

Indigenous AFL great Michael O’Loughlin admits he’s not sure how he would have reacted if he was playing at the Adelaide Crows and found out about Taylor Walker’s racial slur at a SANFL game.

The former Sydney Swans star expressed his frustration on 3AW on Friday night about what had happened.

Walker has been suspended for six games and fined $20,000.

O’Loughlin said it would have an “absolute disgrace” if the penalty was any lighter.

He was asked how he would have handled the issue if he was still playing.

“It’s not up to the Indigenous boys to solve the problem,” O’Loughlin said.

“We want to share our culture with the rest of Australia.

“But it’s not up to Aboriginal people to continually talk about reconciliation.

“At some point, non-Aboriginal people have to join that conversation.

“We can’t do it all.”

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks fought off tears while addressing reporters about the incident.

“I arrived in Sydney as a 17-year-old and the first person I met was Matty Nicks and we became lifelong mates,” O’Loughlin said.

“He is one of the best guys I have ever met in football.”

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)