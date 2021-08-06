Taylor Walker cops massive ban and fine over racist slur

Adelaide star Taylor Walker won’t play again this year and will miss the start of the 2022 season after he was handed a six-game ban and fined $20,000 for making a racist comment at SANFL game.

The former Crows captain said he was “deeply ashamed” by his actions.

The issue came to light after the comment was overheard by an Adelaide official.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan thanked that official for showing “courage” and reporting the matter.

“It was just completely unacceptable,” McLachlan said on 3AW of Walker’s comment.

“There is no place for racist language or behaviour or actions in our game and in our community.”

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)