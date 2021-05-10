Induction v gas: Chef weighs in on kitchen cooktop debate

Following a Climate Council report highlighting the environmental impact of gas reliance, and suggesting using gas cooktops increases the likelihood of asthma in children, there’s a push for Australians to switch to induction cooking.

Melbourne chef, Ian Curley, has weighed in on the pros and cons of the two stovetop options.

“There was always gas in all the international kitchens I worked in,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But I’ve got induction at home and I think it’s great!

“Whether or not you’d use it professionally in all your kitchens might be difficult.”

Mr Curley says the biggest benefit of induction for home cooks is the cooktops are easier to clean.

“Gas can be messy,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ian Curley’s rundown of pros and cons of gas vs induction