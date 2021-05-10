3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Induction v gas: Chef weighs in on kitchen cooktop debate

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Induction v gas: Chef weighs in on kitchen cooktop debate

Following a Climate Council report highlighting the environmental impact of gas reliance, and suggesting using gas cooktops increases the likelihood of asthma in children, there’s a push for Australians to switch to induction cooking.

Melbourne chef, Ian Curley, has weighed in on the pros and cons of the two stovetop options.

“There was always gas in all the international kitchens I worked in,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But I’ve got induction at home and I think it’s great!

“Whether or not you’d use it professionally in all your kitchens might be difficult.”

Mr Curley says the biggest benefit of induction for home cooks is the cooktops are easier to clean.

“Gas can be messy,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ian Curley’s rundown of pros and cons of gas vs induction

Inner-city council seeks to ban new gas connections

Federal energy minister responds to City of Yarra’s gas ban

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332