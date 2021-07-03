‘It still doesn’t seem real’ – Patrick Dangerfield recalls the death of Phil Walsh

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield has revisited the tragic death of former Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh who passed away on this day 6 years ago.

Speaking to 3AW Football, Dangerfield revealed that the news of Walsh’s passing “to this day still doesn’t seem real”. “I remember the day vividly – David Noble knocking on the door at 5.30 in the morning and then finding out what had happened. Within half an hour we had the entire group coming together at West Lakes and trying to process what had happened.”

Dangerfield labelled Walsh as a “very special person who had a huge impact in a short time at the Crows”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview with Patrick Dangerfield.