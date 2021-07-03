3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It still doesn’t seem real’ – Patrick Dangerfield recalls the death of Phil Walsh

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for ‘It still doesn’t seem real’ – Patrick Dangerfield recalls the death of Phil Walsh

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield has revisited the tragic death of former Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh who passed away on this day 6 years ago.

Speaking to 3AW Football, Dangerfield revealed that the news of Walsh’s passing “to this day still doesn’t seem real”.

“I remember the day vividly – David Noble knocking on the door at 5.30 in the morning and then finding out what had happened. Within half an hour we had the entire group coming together at West Lakes and trying to process what had happened.”

Dangerfield labelled Walsh as a “very special person who had a huge impact in a short time at the Crows”.

 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview with Patrick Dangerfield. 

 

3AW Football
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332