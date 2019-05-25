‘It’s a tumultuous time for us’: Brad Scott addresses North Melbourne coaching future

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott admits his players are agitated as he prepares to front a press conference tomorrow to clarify his future at the club.

Mark Robinson – who broke the story on Friday afternoon – told 3AW Football last night he expects Scott and the Roos to part ways within weeks.

Despite being contracted until the end of the 2020 season, today’s game against Western Bulldogs is likely to be his last-ever game as coach of the club.

Scott has been at the helm since 2010, winning 105 games from 210 matches as North Melbourne coach.

It’s expected to be the first of many changes at the club as looks to reset following a disappointing season where they’ve won just two matches from nine.

Speaking for the first time since the story broke, Scott told 3AW Football it’s been a difficult time for both him and his players.

“I was able to talk to the players before I would’ve really liked to do that earlier but unfortunately that was the first time I had a chance to speak to them,” he said.

“It’s fair to say the players are agitated but again I keep stressing we have a job to do.

“It’s a bit of a tumultuous time for us at the moment and I’ll expand more on that at a press conference tomorrow.

“What the future holds for me I have no idea.”

