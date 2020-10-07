3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Joe Daniher makes a decision on his future

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Joe Daniher wants to play for the Brisbane Lions.

In what has been a tumultuous 24 hours for Essendon, Daniher is the latest star Bomber to request a trade out of the embattled club.

His preference is to join the Lions.

Adam Saad requested a trade to fierce rival Carlton on Tuesday.

3AW first reported the Lions’ interest in Daniher in August.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332