Kevin Bartlett joins 3AW Football’s Sunday team

3AW has today announced Kevin Bartlett is returning to the 3AW Football commentary team for the 2020 AFL season.

Widely regarded as one of the game’s most shrewd pundits and greatest players, Bartlett will call for 3AW every Sunday, as well as occasional Saturday twilight fixtures.

3AW FOOTBALL on SUNDAYS: Bartlett, Matt Granland, Matthew Richardson, Tony Shaw and Mick Warner.

Affectionately known as ‘Hungry’, Bartlett donned the yellow and black for Richmond 403 times between 1965 and 1983, ranking him third on the game’s all-time playing list.

After 18 years with the Tigers, in which he kicked 778 goals, he went on to coach the club for four years from 1988.

He has also parlayed his playing and coaching days into a highly successful career as one of the AFL’s foremost analysts.

Bartlett’s first match in the 3AW commentary box will be the Hawthorn v Brisbane clash on Sunday, March 22, at the MCG.

It will mark a homecoming to 3AW for Bartlett, who previously called for 3AW in the 1990s.

“I’m thrilled to be back on 3AW as I have great memories of calling the footy, hosting the Saturday sports show and working on the breakfast program,” he said.

“2020 is going to be a massive year of football, and for me 3AW Football is the place to be.”

Calling alongside Bartlett will be Matt Granland, Matthew Richardson, Tony Shaw and Mick Warner.

(Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)