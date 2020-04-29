COVID-19 latest: New cluster under investigation as Victoria records worst day in over a week

Victoria has recorded it’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a week, amid news a new cluster at a Melbourne aged care home is under investigation.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told Neil Mitchell seven new cases of the virus were confirmed in the 24 hours to 7.30am.

It’s the highest number of new cases recorded in a day since April 21st.

One of the new cases is believed to have spread via community transmission.

Professor Sutton also revealed a new cluster is under investigation.

“There’s a cluster at an aged care facility we’re investigating at the moment,” he said.

“There might be more cases emerge.”

Professor Sutton refused to name the facility involved while on air, but after 3AW Mornings received a tip, the Chief Health Officer confirmed the aged care home in question was Hawthorn Grange Residential Aged Care.

It’s the second time in a week that Neil Mitchell has revealed the location of a cluster which the state government was reluctant to divulge.

Last Friday, 3AW Mornings also uncovered the cluster at the Albert Road Clinic.

Professor Sutton confirmed one of today’s new cases is the Sunshine Hospital case. Other cases have been linked back to that hospital case, but no workers at the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

The new cases bring Victoria’s total coronavirus tally to 1361.

There have been 18 deaths from the virus across the state.

More than 115,000 Victorians have now been tested for COVID-19.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

