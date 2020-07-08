Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria cracks one million tests as police issue blunt warning

Victoria has recorded 134 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It comes after Victoria recorded its worst day on record, with 191 positive tests on Tuesday.

11 of today’s positive tests have links to contained outbreaks.

123 remain under investigation.

There are 860 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

41 people are in hospital, seven of those in intensive care.

Daniel Andrews said 75 cases are linked with the nine public housing towers in hard lockdown.

29,424 people were tested for the coronavirus in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

More than one million tests have now been conducted in Victoria since January.

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will return to Stage 3 restrictions from midnight.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton warned Victorians there would be very limited discretion applied for breaches this time around.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

He said some Victorians were still refusing to do the right thing and engaging in “stupid, selfish, reckless” behaviour.

Police busted an AirBNB party at Southbank at the weekend with 15 people in attendance.

All of them were fined.

“Some people still aren’t listening,” he said.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49

June 29 – 75

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

July 7 – 191

July 8 – 134