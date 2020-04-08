3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records..

Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records best day in weeks

6 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of new daily cases in weeks.

There were 16 new cases in the most recent 24-hour period, down from 21 the previous day.

It’s also the first time in days Victoria didn’t record a fatality, the death toll remaining at 12.

50 people are in hospital with the virus, 13 in intensive care.

NSW also recorded a dip in new cases, with 39.

From a policing perspective, police issued 78 fines in the last 24 hours from 1065 checks.

That news comes on the eve of a critical Easter long weekend.

With most workplaces closing down, there is a chance to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 even further.

But there are fears for what could happen if Victorians don’t heed the advice to holiday at home.

Press PLAY below for more.

Push for Great Ocean Rd roadblocks for Easter weekend

‘Get tough now!’: Neil Mitchell calls for total Easter lockdown

LATEST NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.