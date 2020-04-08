Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records best day in weeks

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of new daily cases in weeks.

There were 16 new cases in the most recent 24-hour period, down from 21 the previous day.

It’s also the first time in days Victoria didn’t record a fatality, the death toll remaining at 12.

50 people are in hospital with the virus, 13 in intensive care.

NSW also recorded a dip in new cases, with 39.

From a policing perspective, police issued 78 fines in the last 24 hours from 1065 checks.

That news comes on the eve of a critical Easter long weekend.

With most workplaces closing down, there is a chance to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 even further.

But there are fears for what could happen if Victorians don’t heed the advice to holiday at home.

Press PLAY below for more.