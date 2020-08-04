Leading player agent fined over code of conduct breach

Leading player agent Paul Connors has copped a fine for breaching the code of conduct.

He was fined $7500 ($5000 of which is suspended for the next two years).

Connors has admitted he broke the rules and accepted the sanction.

He was in breach of Clause 4.1 of the Agents’ Code of Conduct, which prohibits an agent from providing a benefit or other thing of value to a Player in anticipation of the Player signing a Standard Player Agent Agreement.

An investigation found Connors had run a training camp which included both clients of Connors Sports, along with players that had not yet signed with a company.

