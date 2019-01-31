Leading trainer calls for Darren Weir to be stood down

FIRST WITH NEIL MITCHELL

One of the biggest names in Victorian racing has become the first trainer to publicly call for Darren Weir to be stood down while enquiries are underway.

And he has cast doubt over some of Weir’s incredible training success.

Tom Dabernig is part of the second-most successful stable in Victoria — behind Weir — in partnership with father-son duo David and Ben Hayes (all pictured above).

Weir was arrested on Wednesday and released without charge, but items including jiggers were seized from his property and the champion Victorian trainer was last night questioned for hours into the night by racing authorities.

He still has several runners booked to race across the state in coming days, including at Moonee Valley tonight and Caulfield tomorrow.

Dabernig said he would be “surprised” if Weir was not stood down by the end of the day.

“My personal view is that he should be stood down and not have runners until it’s looked into,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I don’t think it’s sort of fair on the participants or the general public.”

Dabernig also cast doubt over Weir’s whopping success rate as Australia’s most successful trainer.

“In light of what we’ve seen, one would probably have to question some of those successes,” he said.

