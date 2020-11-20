3AW
Leigh Matthews explains why David Noble is a ‘terrific appointment’ for North Melbourne

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Leigh Matthews explains why David Noble is a ‘terrific appointment’ for North Melbourne

AFL coaching great Leigh Matthews says North Melbourne has found a quality replacement for Rhyce Shaw in David Noble.

Noble, who was Brisbane’s footy boss, has been appointed coach for next season.

“I think he’s a terrific appointment for the Kangaroos,” Matthews said.

He said Noble’s management skills would be huge for the Roos.

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
