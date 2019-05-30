The BIG call Leigh Matthews admits he would have been ‘tempted’ to make with Dale Thomas

Leigh Matthews admits he would have been “tempted” to sack Dale Thomas if he was Carlton coach.

The four-time premiership coach said drinking alcohol in public that close to a game had been a “no, no” for decades.

Thomas was not made available for AFL selection this week after it emerged he had several drinks at a charity event less than 48 hours before the struggling Blues lost to St Kilda.

Matthews said he would have considered an even harsher penalty.

“I always believe in the principle that if you’re trying to set a culture, sometimes you have to take a stand,” the AFL great said on 3AW.

“There’s nothing like a sacrificial lamb to make a point.

“Each situation is different, but Daisy Thomas is late in his career and hasn’t got much more to offer Carlton as an on-field performer.

“You would have been tempted to make a big stand.”

Gerard Healy: “What, sack him?”

Leigh Matthews: “Even make him play reserves for the rest of the year, I mean something severe. Even sack, yeah, potentially.”

Matthews went on to recall an incident in his first year as coach of Brisbane where a young Jason Akermanis turned up to training “under the weather” and he considered making a massive stand.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW