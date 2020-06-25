3AW
Leigh Matthews pays tribute to John Kennedy Snr

4 hours ago
Hawthorn’s greatest ever player has paid tribute to one of his club’s most iconic figures following the death of John Kennedy Snr on Friday.

Leigh Matthews described Kennedy as an “amazing man” with an “aura” about him.

He said Kennedy’s impact on Hawthorn still lives today, setting the cultural standard.

“The one most basic thing when you’re in team sport is the team has to come first,” Matthews said.

“The individual has to be prepared to be subservient to the team cause.

“It’s a basic kind of principle, but John lived that and pushed it so much that we all had to – you felt like you just had to fall in line with that basic principle.

“I think that’s survived at Hawthorn in the almost 50 years since he stopped coaching.”

Click PLAY below to hear Leigh’s thoughts

